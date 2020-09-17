Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Toro were worth $32,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $710,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,908.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,972. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

