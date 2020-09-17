Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $36,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

BTT opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

