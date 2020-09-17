Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 240.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 267,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.77% of LogMeIn worth $32,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOGM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

