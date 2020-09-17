Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 930,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.81% of Western Midstream Partners worth $35,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,252 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011,695 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

WES opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $671.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

