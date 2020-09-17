Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.78 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of VICI Properties worth $35,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 679.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524,167 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697,551 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,309,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $97,814,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura increased their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.