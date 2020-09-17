Bank of America Corp DE Has $34.36 Million Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $34,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

Shares of TRHC opened at $41.78 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $959.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $98,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $468,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 732,162 shares in the company, valued at $42,838,798.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,140 shares of company stock worth $3,016,998. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

