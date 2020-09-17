Bank of America Corp DE Buys 5,373 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 994,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $36,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,082,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,202,000 after buying an additional 566,995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

COLD opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

