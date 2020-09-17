Bango (LON:BGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bango (LON:BGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

BGO stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.33. Bango has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 million and a PE ratio of -52.12.

Get Bango alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Bango in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other Bango news, insider Paul Larbey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,162.81). Also, insider Nancy Cruickshank acquired 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £24,949.84 ($32,601.39).

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.