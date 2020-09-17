Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $909.00

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.88) and last traded at GBX 906 ($11.84), with a volume of 236989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898 ($11.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.67 million and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 825.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 738.51.

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

