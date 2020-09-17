Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.96 ($42.31).

FPE stock opened at €31.60 ($37.18) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.15.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

