Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.96 ($42.31).

FPE stock opened at €31.60 ($37.18) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.15.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

