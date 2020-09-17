B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Clive Thomas Johnson Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$939,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,497,438.39.

Shares of BTO opened at C$9.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.24. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTO shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

