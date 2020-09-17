AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Up 6.9%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. 90,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 402,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research firms have commented on AZRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

