Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Receives $27.30 Average PT from Analysts

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

