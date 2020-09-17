AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 4400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

AXMIN Company Profile (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. It primarily holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

