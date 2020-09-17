Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.33. 453,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 299,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avrobio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Avrobio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Avrobio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avrobio by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Avrobio during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avrobio by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Avrobio during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avrobio Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.