AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry Sells 9,000 Shares

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $246,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael S. Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Michael S. Perry sold 15,092 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $407,333.08.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael S. Perry sold 7,128 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $187,181.28.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA MED LTD/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.