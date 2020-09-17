AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry Sells 15,092 Shares of Stock

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 15,092 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $407,333.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael S. Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael S. Perry sold 9,000 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $246,690.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael S. Perry sold 7,128 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $187,181.28.

RCEL opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.09. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $55.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

