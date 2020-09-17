Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 49.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,445 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Avista by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avista by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avista by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,899.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.37. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.