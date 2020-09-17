Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares were down 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 647,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 852% from the average daily volume of 68,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Audioeye Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Audioeye by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at about $917,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Audioeye in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

