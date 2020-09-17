aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Trading Up 9%

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) were up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 81,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 216,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.14.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 190.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $29,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,042.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,560 shares of company stock valued at $38,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,019,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,067,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

