Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

