ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.40

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 42337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

ATLKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

