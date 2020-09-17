Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $239.00

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 24224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.03).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a GBX 2.17 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

