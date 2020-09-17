Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Buys $11,950.00 in Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $11,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,143,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,570,310.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00.

ATNX stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

