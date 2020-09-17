Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,950.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and last traded at GBX 2,933 ($38.32), with a volume of 1175183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,852 ($37.27).

AHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,790 ($36.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price (up previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.28)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,559.29 ($33.44).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,654.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,339.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.29) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, analysts predict that Ashtead Group plc will post 19218.6050262 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

