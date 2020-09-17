Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Up 15.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares were up 15.5% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 924,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 285,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Specifically, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

The company has a market cap of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -26.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

