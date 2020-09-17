Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Director Kenneth Martin Carter Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Director Kenneth Martin Carter sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$10,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 711,200 shares in the company, valued at C$910,336.

AOT opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of $364.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

