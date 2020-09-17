Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Director Kenneth Martin Carter Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Director Kenneth Martin Carter sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$10,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 711,200 shares in the company, valued at C$910,336.
AOT opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of $364.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33.
About Ascot Resources
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.