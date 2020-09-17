Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

Armor Minerals Inc (CVE:A)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.60. Armor Minerals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00. The company has a current ratio of 68.09, a quick ratio of 67.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60.

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

