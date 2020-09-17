Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider R. Kipp Deveer Sells 27,245 Shares

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 27,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,100,970.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 24,977 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,014,066.20.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 31,887 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,297,482.03.

On Monday, August 10th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,366 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $1,257,152.40.

On Friday, August 7th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 400 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $16,404.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,994 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,193,776.22.

On Friday, July 31st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $25,492.74.

On Wednesday, July 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 33,497 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $1,352,273.89.

On Monday, July 27th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 6,515 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $256,691.00.

On Friday, July 24th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 102,384 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $3,999,119.04.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,848 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $75,823.44.

ARES stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 112.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 111.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

