Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Insider Michael Lewis Smith Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 35,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 512.8% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,105.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,623 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $13,064,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 416.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,251,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 129.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 790,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

