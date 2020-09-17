Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

