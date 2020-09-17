Arch Coal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,035 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,080% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 1,616.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $701.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

