ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 399.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 87,760 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $12.96 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

