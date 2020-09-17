Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arca Biopharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Arca Biopharma worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Arca Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.90.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $1.85.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

