Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1,944.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

