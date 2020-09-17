Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 8,921,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,130,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Specifically, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 201.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 578,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 382.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 844,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 669,557 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 708,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,452 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

