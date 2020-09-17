Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

