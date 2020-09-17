Analyzing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) & Brunswick Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brunswick Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 4.80 $210.54 million $2.38 14.31

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp 29.49% 10.82% 1.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, night depository, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

