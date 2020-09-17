Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price at $11.38

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

