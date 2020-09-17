Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT at $81.67

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $343,662.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,469.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $150,939.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,270.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,849 shares of company stock worth $8,147,232. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,462,000 after buying an additional 220,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plexus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 716,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 33.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 702,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS opened at $71.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

