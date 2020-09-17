Analysts Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Target Price at $20.22

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.