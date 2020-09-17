Analysts Set Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Target Price at $103.50

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 135.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $117.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

