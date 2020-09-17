Analysts Set BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$74.25

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.25.

DOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$67.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.75.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

