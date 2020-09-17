Analysts Set BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$74.25

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.25.

DOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$67.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.75.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

