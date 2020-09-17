Analysts Set BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target at $30.10

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 486,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.