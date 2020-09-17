Analysts Set Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Price Target at $18.02

Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.02.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

