Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

SHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SHO opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

