Analysts Anticipate Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SDPI opened at $0.41 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

