Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.76. Camden National posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $30.52 on Monday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $456.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Camden National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Camden National by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

