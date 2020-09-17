Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.62. 3,784,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,458,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.76 million. Research analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $16,620,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $12,401,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $6,449,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $12,582,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after buying an additional 1,319,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

