Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $20,811,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $8,673,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $6,555,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY opened at $86.18 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $95.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88.

